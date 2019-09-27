Zakaria, Cleverly discuss Kashmir situation, bilateral ties

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria called on Chairman Conservative Party James Cleverly and discussed with him bilateral relations and regional situation, with particular reference to the evolving situation in Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, Zakaria and Cleverly also discussed means to exploit the economic opportunities to the mutual benefit of Pakistan and the UK, and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation mechanism particularly in trade, e-commerce, IT and financial services sectors. Both agreed to maintain regular contact to further expand bilateral relations in diverse fields.

The high commissioner briefed the Conservative Party chairman regarding Pakistan’s potential in the field of IT and software development that the UK could exploit to its advantage. He highlighted the steps taken by the Pakistan government to attract businesses and investors to Pakistan which has huge potential of growth.

Zakaria apprised Cleverly of the gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the evolving situation with bearing on regional security. He highlighted that the unilateral Indian action, inter alia, was part of the scheme to systematically change the demography of IoK. He urged the UK parties to look into the ongoing humanitarian crisis which has been persisting since August 5 after India revoked special status of the valley.

Cleverly underscored that UK had always attached high priority to its relations with Pakistan, saying he was cognizant of the events unfolding in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and assured that the concerns raised had been noted.