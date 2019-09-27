Kashmir is part and parcel of our soul: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa describing Kashmir as “part and parcel of our soul”, emphasised it was not an issue of geography but “our love with the people of Kashmir”.

Speaking to youths from various educational and professional institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here, Gen Bajwa said Kashmir dispute had to be resolved as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Army chief said India’s deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJ&K and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were the worst examples of human rights violations. “We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them.”

He urged the youths to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership.Youths conveyed their resolve and said Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life. He asked them to continue working hard as in their success is the success of Pakistan.