Fri Sep 27, 2019
Newsdesk
September 27, 2019

75 more injured in AJK quake aftershocks

MIRPUR: At least 75 people were injured on Thursday as aftershocks rocked the cities of Mirpur and Jhelum, two days after a 5.8-magnitude quake hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and parts of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was six kilometres north of Jhelum. Sources told Geo News that most of the injured were from the Thothal district in Mirpur.

The tremor came as rescuers continued to pick through toppled buildings to reach victims from Tuesday’s earthquake. Near Mirpur, roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the tremors, while bridges, mobile phone towers and electricity poles were also badly damaged in the melee.

The quake sent people in Lahore and Islamabad running into the streets, while tremors were also felt as far as New Delhi. Shocks were also felt in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber district, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

