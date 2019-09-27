Salman says Khashoggi murder ‘happened under my watch’

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince appeared to accept responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, telling US television a few months later that it "happened under my watch", but denying any prior knowledge.

"It happened under my watch," Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a reporter in December 2018, according to quotes released ahead of a new PBS documentary to be aired next week.

"I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch," the heir to the Gulf kingdom’s throne is quoted as saying, following the October 2 murder. Khashoggi’s body was never found.

Asked during a conversation at a car race track outside Riyadh in December 2018 why he did not know about the murder, the prince replied: "We have 20 million people. We have three million government employees."

And pressed on how a team could take one of the royal planes to Istanbul to carry out the killing, he said: "I have officials, ministers to follow things, and they’re responsible, they have the authority to do that."

Riyadh has repeatedly denied that Prince Mohammed was behind the murder of Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- who was killed in what Saudi authorities have described as a rogue operation.