Sarfraz wants other teams to visit Pakistan too

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that world cricket is incomplete without Pakistan, so all other Test-playing countries should follow the example of Sri Lanka and send their teams to Pakistan.

Speaking at pre–series press conference at NSK on Thursday, he said it was time that other cricket-playing nations supported Pakistan in restoration of international cricket here.

“The security situation has improved. We have been playing PSL matches here. My message to the cricketing world on this occasion is simple: please come and support us in resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” said Sarfraz.

He applauded the role of Pakistan Army, federal and Sindh governments, and the local administration for working day and night to organise the matches successfully.

He said that he has good understanding with Misbah-ul Haq, the chief selector-cum-head coach, under whose captaincy he played a lot of cricket.

He said they had talked extensively about Pakistan cricket team’s future strategies and there was a suggestion that Sarfraz would bat on number 5. The captain further said that the inclusion of Muhammad Rizwan did not worry him. “Rizwan has been included as a batsman. My role is different and I would play my game,” he added.

He praised the performance of Babar Azam. “He is a wonderful batsman, is improving day by day. I hope he will be one of the finest batsmen in the cricketing world in the next few years,” he added.

About Test captaincy, Sarfraz said that he respected the opinions of Zaheer Abbas and Shahid Afridi. “I feel I am still playing well. I want to continue playing. The final decision is in the hands of PCB,” he added.

The skipper said that the Sri Lankan team should not be underestimated. “In modern day cricket you can’t take any opponent easy. One or two mistakes may change the complexion of the match. “Thus, we will be fully focused,” he added.

“It is an international team and you can’t be relaxed against any international team, especially in white-ball cricket. It is going to be a good contest and we will give our best against Sri Lanka,” he said.

The skipper was jubilant playing as captain for the first time in Pakistan. “It is a great occasion for me and for the other players as well. I will be leading Pakistan at my home ground for the first time. I expect good response from the fans,” Sarfraz said. He said the final eleven for the first ODI would be announced after he sees the pitch in the morning.