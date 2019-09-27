Better roads

The road infrastructure of any city speaks volumes about the performance of its public representatives who are voted in during general elections. Amongst e other needs, roads infrastructure providing comfortable travelling facilities occupy a special place in people’s hearts. Here in Mianwali, even the main roads are in a pathetic and condition. Roads have literally turned into potholes. Off and on, to hoodwink the protesting public, some patchwork is done on the roads – but whenever the rain hits the road, potholes reappear.

Given the debilitated conditions of the roads, the stopgap measures of filling in the potholes with concrete and charcoal will not suffice. This chaotic condition of the roads leads to frequent traffic jams especially during school hours. During the rainy weather business activities come to a standstill because customers find it hard to shop when the roads are stagnated with water. Both the elected law-makers and the district administration are requested to pay heed to this issue and allocate enough funds for the reconstruction of busy intra-city roads anew.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali