Appreciate your own

This refers to the news story ‘Hundreds of authors protest after Kamila Shamsie’s book award revoked’ (Sep 25). The author of Home Fire, Burnt Shadows, and many more was denied a German literary prize over her support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement against Israel. Over more than 250 literary giants in the most strong words defended Kamila Shamsie but what state of affairs in Kamila’s country of origin that not a single literary figure came forward in support of the author; neither the Academy of Letters nor the government of Pakistan issued any statement to denounce and condemn the unjustified decision of withdrawing the award.

Shamsie is extremely popular in Pakistan which is evident in evident in the literary festivals whenever she grace them and is heard at jam-packed halls. I urge the organizers of the Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi literary festivals to dedicate special sessions in their coming festivals for Kamila Shamsie.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore