Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Biogas options

Newspost

 
I take this opportunity to request the power division, Ministry of Water and Power, government of Pakistan, to kindly initiate and / or request all the provincial governments of the country to undertake construction of biogas plants in urban and rural areas. This way we’ll be able to not only increase our energy / fuel but also assist people to get cheap fuel for domestic use as well as use biogas for lighting thus saving a lot of fire wood and kerosene oil which are being used by the rural population for these purposes.

Recently, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has sought permission from the CDA to set up a biogas plant in Islamabad to use vegetable waste. This way, not only will the vegetable market remain clean and have cheap energy, there will also be manure. Similarly, in villages, cow dung should be used in addition to vegetable waste to produce biogas. In the past, a lot of emphasis was placed on setting up these biogas plants but with the passage of time the scheme, it seems, has dwindled .

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad

