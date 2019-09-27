close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

HEC decides to give one grace mark to Law-GAT students

National

Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday decided to give one grace mark to all candidates appeared in Law-GAT, conducted on September 15, 2019. The HEC received complaints from a few candidates that there was a mistake in question paper of Law – Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT). The same issue had also come to HEC’s attention via a section of the press.

To investigate the matter, a technical committee of the HEC thoroughly reviewed the test questionnaire and found that all questions were correct and according to the defined standards. The committee, however, concluded that the one ambiguous question, while correct, suffered from lack for clarity in its statement. Therefore, based on the committee findings, to compensate this slight ambiguity HEC has decided that one grace mark will be given to all candidates appeared in Law-GAT, conducted on September 15, 2019.

HEC further assured that as ever, it will continue to strive for upholding of quality standards for all its programs including the testing services and will continue to improve its services for all stakeholders.

