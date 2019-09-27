Singer’s marriage dissolved

LAHORE: A family court on Thursday dissolved four-year-old marriage of singer and actor Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail after both expressed unwillingness to stay together.

The court issued a decree for dissolution of the marriage on the basis of 'Khula' allowing Fatima Sohail's plea for the purpose. Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted proceedings on the plea, wherein Mohsin Abbas and Fatima Sohail appeared along with their counsel and got recorded their statements.

Fatima Sohail stated that she did not want to live with Mohsin Abbas as their differences were irreconcilable. Mohsin also expressed unwillingness to live with Fatima. Subsequently, the court issued a decree for dissolution of the marriage.