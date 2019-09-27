Kalash tribe lauds KP CM for endowment fund

CHITRAL: The elders of Kalash tribe on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for setting up an endowment fund for the Kalash Valley. Addressing a press conference at Chiral Press Club, the representatives of Kalash Valley, Bamburet, Rambur and Barir, Noor Shaheen, Shahi Gul, Lali Gul, Iran Bibi, Saifullah Jan and Shahzada Khan said the chief minister won the hearts of the Kalash community during his recent visit to Chitral where he announced to set up endowment fund of Rs50 million to meet expenses of burial. They said a lot of money used to be spent during the death and burial according to their religious belief. The representatives said most of them had been under heavy loans and were unable to get rid of it, adding it would help the poor to continue practising their religious rites.