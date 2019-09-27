Initiative launched to promote inclusiveness among youth

LAHORE: The Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), has launched a unique initiative for promotion of inclusiveness among youth through education and training.

The launching ceremony of the initiative was held at the University of Lahore (UoL). The two-day workshop was facilitated by Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan which is centered on building and promoting peace in the society.

Over 500 trainers will be trained as part of the initiative, who will then impart training to 10,000 young people from all over the country for promotion of unity and harmony in the society.

Over 150 students, who are receiving training for future leadership roles under a special program called ‘Young Leader Program’ attended the workshop, which covered essential topics like ‘Youth as Peace Builders: Achievements and Challenges’; ‘Role of Youth in Development of Pakistan’; ‘Empowerment of Youth Through National Narrative’; ‘National Integration and Pakistani Youth’ and ‘Youth and Social Media’.

Minister for Agricultural Noman Langrial was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the participants, he eulogised the initiative and the efforts made in organizing such an important session. He maintained the role of teachers and ulema is of vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and madaris to achieve lasting peace and tranquility through elimination of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism from the society.