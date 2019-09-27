Indigenously overhauled JF-17 rolls out from Kamra

KARACHI: The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, (PAC) Kamra achieved a historic milestone of JF-17 aircraft overhaul.

To mark this occasion, a roll-out ceremony was held at the Aircraft Rebuild Factory Kamra, today. Out of the first four JF 17aircraft, two were overhauled in China whereas, the other two were indigenously overhauled at Kamra. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the roll-out ceremony.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “We are living in technology-intensive world, where self-reliance and indigenization are key to effectively address modern challenges. PAF has been relentlessly pursuing these goals and has achieved remarkable capability”. He further said the JF-17 overhaul is indeed a significant achievement, which could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work put in by the officers and technicians of Aircraft Rebuild Factory.

He also appreciated the continuous support of Chinese Aviation Industries including the top management of AVIC, CATIC, CAIC and CADI in our journey towards self-reliance.Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman PAC, Mr Yang Ying, President of China National Aero-technology Import and Export Corporation Mr Wang Wel, Vice President Aviation Industry Corporation of China Zhan Jianping, President China Aviation Industry Corporation along with other senior civil and defence officials were also present at the occasion.