CITY PULSE: Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Infinite Reflections

Artkaam Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Infinite Reflections’ until September 28, excluding Sundays. The show features artworks by Gabrielle Brinsmead, Lubna

Jehangir and Tehmina Lodhi. Call 021-3171160642 for more information.

Artistic Emergence

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting Amberin Asad & Samreen Wahedna, Doda Baloch, Faheem Ahmed, Muntehaa Azad, Sadia Arif, Tahir Bilal Ummi and Tooba Bashir’s art exhibition titled ‘Artistic Emergence’ until September 28. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Purification by fire

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Misunderstandings...

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel's solo art exhibition titled 'Misunderstandings...' until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information.