Joint efforts from all stakeholders needed to facilitate citizens during the rains: KE

Karachi: In light of the renewed spell of monsoons, K-Electric reiterates the need for safety during rainy weather and urges people to adopt necessary precautionary measures to avoid any safety hazards. The power utility remains committed to ensuring the reliability and stability of the power network and has already placed its teams on high-alert.

Rain-preparedness measures undertaken by KE include preventive maintenance, network-wide inspections of the power infrastructure, kunda-removal drives, along with installation of Aerial Bundled Cables. Power supply may also be suspended to areas which are prone to urban flooding or have a higher prevalence of illegal kundas, in the interest of public safety.

The power utility has initiated large-scale public safety awareness campaigns across multiple mediums highlighting the importance of maintaining a safe distance from any electrical infrastructure as well as reiterating the careful use of electrical equipment inside homes. People are advised to stay away from power infrastructure including poles, transformers and power lines. Standing under transformers, billboards or leaning against poles or trees close to power infrastructure should be avoided at all times, and especially during situations of waterlogging and urban-flooding. Children in particular should be cautioned from playing near electricity installations.***