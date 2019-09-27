Afternoon rain spells to end tomorrow, says Met office

Karachi witnessed a brief spell of rain on the fourth day consecutively on Thursday in the afternoon hours, and a similar spell of rain is also expected on Friday, according to Met Office.

According to Met Office director Sardar Sarfraz, the recent spell rainfall night end by Saturday (tomorrow). A low-pressure area that is currently present in the Indian state of Rajasthan had caused rainfall in lower Sindh and some parts of Karachi for the past four days. The chances of the low pressure hitting the city, according to Sarfaraz, were now bleak. By Saturday, the sea breeze would most likely resume and temperature in the city would normalise. However, he said, that it might drizzle on Saturday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already forecast thundershowers at isolated places in lower Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta, Dadu and Karachi until Monday.

According to the Met department, it rained 9 millimetres at Masroor Base, 4.8 mm in Pehalwan Goth, 5mm at PAF Faisal Base, 6mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 2.5mm in Nazimabad, 1mm in Saddar, 4.4mm at University Road, 2.6mm at Airport and it was a trace rainfall in North Karachi. As for the Landhi area, the met office did not observe any rain.

The rainfall on the fourth consecutive day made the life of citizens miserable due to hour-long power outages and traffic jams. The traffic came to a standstill at Rashid Minhas Road due to accumulation of rainwater in front of Aladin and Drigh Road Sharae Faisal was completely choked. The rainwater could not be drained out from the Hotel Metropole until late in the night on Wednesday, and a massive traffic jam was observed on Lyari Expressway due to presence of rainwater.

Parts of Sher Shah Suri road and Shahrah-e-Pakistan were also submerged in water and traffic was snarled up. Many areas faced hours-long power cuts, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani Town, PECHS, and Defence Housing Authority.

KK teams vigilant

The power supply remained stable as the city witnessed rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, said a statement released by the K-Electric.

The power supply was temporarily suspended in some areas of Bin Qasim, Johar and parts of Baldia as well as in areas with a high frequency of kundas in the interest of public safety. However, the overall power situation across the city including all strategic locations as well as across other parts of North Karachi, FB area, Qayyumabad and Saddar remained unaffected, it added.

According to a KE spokesperson, “We are continuously promoting public safety awareness highlighting the importance of maintaining a safe distance from electrical infrastructure as well as reiterating the careful use of electrical equipment inside homes.

“People are advised to stay away from power infrastructure including poles, transformers and power lines. Standing under transformers, billboards or leaning against poles or trees close to power infrastructure should be avoided at all times, and especially during situations of water logging and urban-flooding. “Children in particular should be cautioned from playing near electricity installations. We have also written to all the civic agencies to ensure greater coordinated efforts in the best interest of the people of Karachi.”

According to the Met Office, it rained 36.2 millimetres (mm) in Surjani Town on Wednesday. The rain was recorded at 12mm in Landhi, 9mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 8mm in North Karachi, 3mm in Nazimabad and Pehelwan Goth, 2.5mm in Saddar and 1mm at Masroor Base.