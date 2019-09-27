Districts join anti-benami drive

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started discussions with district administrations to identify benami properties in their respective areas, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said Benami Zone Karachi had stepped efforts to engage authorities at district level to identify persons making benami transactions. The zone started consultations with union councils under district administration including Saddar, Korangi, Nazimabad etc and detailed the officials concerned about the recently promulgated banami laws, sources said.

The district administration officers were informed that purchase of movable and immovable properties in the name of someone else instead of real owner was benami and by doing this the purchaser was committing the crime of concealing black or illegal money from the government.

Sources said the tax authorities had asked the district administrations to help FBR identify the persons making such transactions. They were also apprised that benmai transactions were a punishable offence with up to seven years in imprisonment, while transactions made in the name of mother, spouse, brother, sister, or children, were not benami.

The sources said the Benami Zone Karachi had initiated legal proceedings in many cases and bulk of notices would soon be issued as the FBR had notified adjudicating authorities for further legal proceedings. The FBR, on September 20 notified benches of adjudicating authorities under Benami Transactions (Prohibition), Act, 2018.