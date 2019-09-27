Uninterrupted power supplies urged

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has invited the attention of the government towards gas and electricity load-shedding, which is causing production losses to the sector, a statement said on Thursday.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said that there should be no gas load-shedding for the industry, as it damages goods under production and spoils the processing halfway.

Secondly, the electricity load-shedding for industries is equally damaging as for any reason whatsoever it is damaging the processing industries of fabric, rice and other industries due to power outages during production, which damages the goods.

Thaver complained that the imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) is supplied in Punjab at 6.5 cents, whereas in Sindh the unit is supplied at 13.5 cents. This is discrimination and uniform rate must be adopted for all the provinces. UNISAME has demanded uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity and urged the government to facilitate the sector rather than creating more difficulties in already challenging times.