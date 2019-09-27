Forex reserves fall to $15.772bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.772 billion during the week ended September 20 from $15.898 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the SBP decreased $135 million to $8.465 billion due to external debt payments, the SBP statement said. However, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.307 billion from $7.297 billion.
