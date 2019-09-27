Pakistan seeks foreign investment in energy sector

Tokyo: Pakistan has sought foreign investment in energy sector with the government stepping up efforts to ensure availability and security of sustainable oil and gas supply to boost economic development and meet strategic requirement of the country.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said multi-billion dollar energy industry has tremendous investment opportunities for local and foreign investors.

“Pakistan is focused on improving the ease of doing business thus encouraging foreign investors to initiate new projects and expand their operations in Pakistan,” Khan said, addressing the 8th Ministers LNG Producer Consumer Conference in Tokyo. Japanese Ministry of Economy hosted the conference.

The minister informed the conference that oil and gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) constitutes 75 percent of the energy supplies in the country, a statement on Thursday said.

“In order to mitigate energy shortages and meet the requirement, various steps have been taken by the government for the development of LNG sector that include building of two LNG terminals to receive and regasify 1.2 BCFD (billion cubic feet/day) and permission to private sector for setting up five more LNG terminals,” the statement quoted the minister as saying. The government has also developed third party access rules and network codes to provide access in the national gas transmission pipeline system to the private sector investors and consumers.

Energy minister further said the country has an installed capacity of 1,400 megawatts of renewable energy mix, “which we target to increase up to 18,000MW by 2030”.

Meanwhile, the minister apprised his Qatari counterpart on the progress in the existing cooperation regarding import of LNG from Qatar under government-to-government agreement and the future prospects for Qatari investment in energy related infrastructure in Pakistan.

Khan was talking to Qatar’s Minster of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al Kaabi on the sidelines of the conference.

Energy minister, during a separate meeting with Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Isshu Sugawara, apprised him of investment-friendly policies of the government and the tremendous potential and opportunities Pakistan offers particularly in the power, oil and gas sectors.

“Being one of the largest emerging markets in the world, Pakistan would like more Japanese companies to take full advantage of the economic opportunities at offer,” he said. “Pakistan has established two LNG terminals and permitted private sector to set up five more (terminals).”

The minister extended the government’s support in the endeavours of Japanese government for promoting the use of hydrogen energy and recycling of carbon dioxide in the light of the Tokyo statement.

Minister Sugawara appreciated the economic reforms being undertaken by the Pakistan’s government and hoped that more Japanese companies would take advantage of the upcoming business and investment opportunities.

A delegation from Mitsubishi Corporation Japan headed by its natural gas division head Akihiko Takada, assisted by Chief Executive Mitsubishi Corporation Pakistan Kosuke Makino, also called on the energy minister and briefed him on their ongoing projects in Pakistan as well as their plans particularly in the energy sector.

Minister Khan said Pakistan is open for business to the Japanese companies and “the present government is committed to facilitate foreign investors in every possible way”.