Rupee ends flat

The rupee closed almost firmer against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 156.18 against the greenback. On Wednesday, the local currency had finished at 156.17.

In the open market, the rupee lost slightly to close at 156.30 versus the greenback. The rupee settled at 156.25 in the previous trade. The rupee was stable amid the lack of import and corporate payments,” a currency dealer at a bank said. “We expect the currency will continue the range-bound trading pattern in the coming sessions due to the lack of triggers,” he added.

Investors remained under pressure on the revelations of the Asian Development Bank’s report published on Wednesday.

The Asian Development Bank in its Asian Development Outlook 2019 had said Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year from 3.3 percent a year ago.

The growth in Pakistan slowed down during the last fiscal year and this reflected lower investment, amid policy uncertainty and persistent macroeconomic imbalances, the Asian Development Outlook 2019 revealed.