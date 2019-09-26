Dr Nadeem appointed PIDE VC

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Nadeemul Haq as Vice Chancellor (VC) Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for three-year term on MP-1 scale.

One top official of the Planning Ministry on Wednesday confirmed to The News that the government appointed Dr Nadeemul Haq as VC PIDE with immediate effect. “Yes, confirms Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan when this scribe inquired about appointment of Dr Nadeemul Haq as VC PIDE on Wednesday.

This much-awaited appointment was approved by the government after taking long time. The post of VC PIDE fell vacant several months back and acting VC was running the affairs of this important and prestigious university/think tank affiliated with government and working under the Planning Commission.

The PIDE, which is considered nerve of economic thinking process, had remained headless for several months. The conversion of PIDE from think tank to degree awarding institution had already caused harm to the PIDE and it is yet to see how Dr Nadeemul Haq will revive past glory for which the PIDE was known among the comity of economic researchers in many parts of the world. It’s a challenging task for Dr Nadeemul Haq to revive its glory, said one economist and added that Dr Sahib possessed required qualities to discharge this assigned task during the period of his tenure.

The appointment of Dr Nadeemul Haq will help promote critical thinking as he is known economist having thoughts about landscape of Pakistan’s economy from new dimensions. Dr Nadeemul Haq had served as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission from 2010 to 2013 and VC PIDE from 2006 to 2008. Earlier, he remained affiliated with the IMF at different important positions including country head of IMF in different important countries. Dr Nadeemul Haq has written several research articles and is known for possessing unique and different ideas on economic front. He is author of book titled “Looking Back: How Pakistan Became Asian Tiger BY 2050”. Dr Nadeemul Haq floated the idea of developing cities as its engine of growth for promoting economic activities.