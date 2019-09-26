Death anniversary of Ch Zahoor Elahi

GUJRAT: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the opponents of the government are arrogant. Speaking at the death anniversary of Ch Zahoor Elahi on Wednesday, he said the government was in the right direction to steer the country out of crises. The nation will have to display tolerance, he added. He advised his third generation not to get deceived by anyone. He admitted that his family made mistakes in the past but vowed not to repeat them in future. Pervaiz Elahi also thanked people for their prayers and well wishes for Ch Shujaat Hussain. He said even their political opponents prayed for Shujaat, adding that those who showed arrogance are now suffering in jails. He said he had formed 170 welfare institutions during his tenure and they were still serving the masses. The journey of public welfare started by Ch Zahoor Elahi is continuing, he added. The PA speaker said Punjab CM Usman Buzdar under the instructions of PM Imran Khan was continuing the steps taken by him during his tenure as chief minister. He said Pakistan has raised the voice for Kashmiris at the international level while Modi has unleashed atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The real face of Modi has been exposed to the international leaders first time due to the efforts of PM Imran Khan. He said the country needs unity not disruption. He said the premier enjoys the support of his allies. Pakistan is first and politics is second for us, he further added. He said they will soon build a children hospital in Gujrat.