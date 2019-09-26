HRCP voices concern at Mustafa Kanju's disappearance

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is concerned at the continued disappearance of Ahmad Mustafa Kanju, spokesperson for the Seraiki National Party. According to his family, Kanju was abducted from his home in Rahim Yar Khan in early January 2019 by security personnel, both in plainclothes and uniform. Kanju’s abduction was followed by a vicious social media campaign led anonymously that went so far as to make allegations of blasphemy against him. Meanwhile, his ailing mother, wife and two young children are battling with terrible strain of not knowing Kanju’s whereabouts. Mustafa Kanju is known for his candid political views and the HRCP would like to reiterate that political candour is hardly a crime. There is already a legal structure in place for charging people accused of any offence. Enforced disappearances have no place in this system and only add to the prevailing sense of fear that is damaging Pakistani society.

The HRCP has urged the state to investigate Kanju’s case closely and provide his family with credible answers at the earliest.