CM visits quake affectees in Mirpur

Our correspondentBy

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Mirpur to express solidarity with earthquake affectees.

He called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and extended sympathies to him over the loss of lives and properties. He said the Punjab government was standing with the bereaved families and all resources of the Punjab government were available to help the affected. “Helping them is my duty,” he said.

He extended cooperation in relief and rehabilitation activities, adding that destroyed bridges would be reconstructed as soon as possible. Similarly, the restoration of Upper Jhelum Canal will be done on a priority basis.

The chief minister visited the DHQ Hospital Mirpur and inquired about the health of the injured. He consoled them and prayed for their early recovery. He proposed that seriously injured patients might be referred to hospitals in Punjab for better treatment. The Kashmiri brethren would be treated free of cost and properly taken care of, he said. Talking to the media in Mirpur, Buzdar said the news about the earthquake in AJK perturbed him and he came here because one could not be in peace when his brother was in difficulty. He asserted that Kashmiris should not consider themselves alone at this difficult moment. “I have come to extend my sympathies and we are always with you,” he said, adding that the Punjab government would provide food hampers, tents and other relief goods to the earthquake affectees. Earlier, he was given a briefing about financial and human losses due to the earthquake in Jhelum and adjoining areas at Mangla Cantt. He directed that the post-earthquake situation should be vigilantly watched and administration and relief providing agencies should remain fully alert. He said a report about damages in Jhelum should be submitted to him.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Secretary C&W, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Jhelum and PDMA officials were present on the occasion.