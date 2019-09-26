Taimur elected APGC chief

LAHORE: Taimur Hassan of Pakistan has been elected as Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) for a period of three years.

According to information available here Taimur, a former leading Taimur, was elected for this prestigious position at the general body meeting of APGC held in Shanghai (China) on Wednesday. Taimur is an internationally known golfer who has many accomplishments to his credit. As a youngster in the decade of seventies and eighties he ruled the golf circuit of Pakistan winning the national golf title seventeen times.

Later he was elected the Honorary Secretary of Pakistan Golf Federation and through various initiatives he was successful in developing golf in Pakistan.Meanwhile President Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen(r) Hilal Hussain has greeted Taimur over this honour.