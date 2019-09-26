Sahi fails to make it to IAAF Council

KARACHI: The president of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi narrowly missed the international athletics governing body (IAAF) Council membership in Doha on Wednesday.

Sahi, also a former international athlete, was one of the 39 candidates contesting for the world body’s Council seat. However he just missed it by securing 88 votes.“The last member who got elected for the council secured 91 votes while General Sahi secured 88 votes,” AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ from Doha which hosted the IAAF Congress on Wednesday.

“We were just unlucky,” Zafar said.Sahi is also the vice-president of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).Meanwhile Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) chief Adille Sumariwalla retained his seat as council member by securing 121 votes out of 203-member house. AFI chief is the only South Asian on the IAAF Council.

The IAAF Council will consist of 26 members, eight of whom are women. The 13 newly elected members will be joined by six Area Presidents and two members of the Athletes’ Commission, one man and one woman, including the Chair, the IAAF said.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s leading javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has also reached Doha to feature in the World Athletics Championships which will begin in Qatar’s capital’s Khalifa International Stadium on Friday (tomorrow).

Arshad will be aiming to meet his Olympic target of 85m throw in the event which is being held at a venue which is full of innovations as cooling system has also been installed.