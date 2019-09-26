Uruguay shockFiji at Rugby WC

KAMAISHI, Japan: Minnows Uruguay pulled off the greatest upset in their history on Wednesday as they stunned Fiji 30-27 to leave the Pacific islanders staring at an early exit from the Rugby World Cup.

John McKee’s Fiji had showcased their traditional running flair in a thrilling first 60 minutes against Australia, when they led the much-fancied Wallabies. But they ran out of steam in an error-strewn performance against Uruguay four days later.

The brave Uruguay XV were magnificent in a pulsating game at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, running in three tries and clinging on desperately towards the end as Fiji threw everything at their lowly opponents.

It was the biggest rugby win in the history of Uruguay, who had only ever won two games at the World Cup and are ranked nine places below the Fijians, whom they had never beaten.Asked if Fiji could still reach the quarter-finals, McKee admitted: “It is going to be challenging for us. We are relying a lot on other points now.” He said he was targeting a bonus-point win against Georgia next Sunday before facing Six Nations champions Wales.

The New Zealander refused to blame the short turnaround for the defeat against the fresher South Americans, who were playing their first match. But he acknowledged the difficulty of taking the field again so soon after the bruising game against the Wallabies.

“For us, obviously with the short turnaround, though it isn’t an excuse, it is a challenge,” said McKee, who said his team’s dismal goalkicking had cost them dear. Uruguay’s captain Juan Gaminara broke down in tears at the end of the game, saying: “We are not the biggest, we are not the tallest but we came here to win.”