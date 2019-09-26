Sri Lanka series marks returnof 5 Pak players

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ODI series against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which starts Friday, marks return of five players to the national squad.

The list of players includes Abid Ali, the right-handed opener, Iftikhar Ahmed, an all-rounder who bats in the middle order and bowls off-spin, Mohammad Nawaz, a slow left-arm bowler, M Rizwan, wicketkeeper-batsman and Usman Shinwari, left-arm fast-bowler.

With this series being an international season-opener for Pakistan, the hosts look to come out all-guns blazing to secure the winning momentum before they play Australia Down Under.The five players are in line to don Pakistan colours again and are excited to take the field in front of the home crowd.

Abid Ali, who marked the beginning of his ODI career with a century against Australia and has played three matches in the format, said: “I have worked hard on my skills and fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore during the off-season. I am thankful to Allah and I am excited that I have been drafted in the squad for a home series, which will be played in Pakistan. I look forward to grabbing this opportunity and making the most of it.”

Iftikhar Ahmed, who played two ODIs for Pakistan against England in the UAE in 2015, said: “I was a bit immature as a player back then when I first played for Pakistan. I had not bowled in competitive cricket that much, but since, I have not only worked on my bowling but on my batting as well.”

M Nawaz, who has 14 ODIs under his belt and last turned out for Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup, said: “This is a comeback for me and I have worked hard for it. I am hopeful that I will be able to cement my position in the side with consistent performances.”