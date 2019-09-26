Shadab to donatematch fee to quake-victims

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan announced that he will donate his match fee from the Sri Lanka series to people affected by the earthquake in northern Pakistan.“Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need,” Khan said in a tweet.

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer, has also urged Pakistanis to “help the affected people wholeheartedly”.At least 21 people were killed and over 450 injured after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.