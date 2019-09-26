All concerned should back FIFA decisions: Humza

ISLAMABAD: As the defunct Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain, convened executive and general council meeting in Lahore Thursday, Humza Khan, the head of Normalization Committee, hoped every step would be taken by all concerned to support and back recent decisions taken by the game’s governing body FIFA for the betterment of Pakistan football.

The Normalisation Committee head said he would not comment on the meetings convened by one of the factions but hoped that all stakeholders would come forward and support the committee in fulfilling the mandate given by the FIFA. “We have started dictating terms the moment the committee was formed by FIFA. Now we are calling the shots till the time we complete the mandate given by FIFA. Our first job is to hold free and fair PFF elections within the timeframe given by the game’s governing body. Besides that we have to prepare and send the teams for international commitments.”

Humza said there was no need for office secretary as the committee was well-equipped to carry out office job. “The committee will be looking after the entire football affairs being run under the FIFA umbrella. We have already hold couple of meetings and are to hold next meeting very soon to finalise the framework to fulfill the mandate we have been given.”

Besides Humza Khan, the committee includes Sikander Khattak (member), Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana (member); Syed Hasan Najib Shah (member) and Col Mujahidullah Tareen (member).

Meanwhile, Col (retd) Ahmad Yar Lodhi has been relieved from his duties and the committee has nominated Col. Mujahidullah Tareen (member) as new office secretary.When The News approached an official of the Syed Ashfaq Shah-led federation, he said that general council and executive committee meetings have been convened in Lahore to finalise the handing over all the PFF assets to Normalisation Committee.

“The FIFA had earlier set the September 20 deadline for handing over the accounts and other necessary items to the committee. We had sought one week extension that was granted. These meetings have been convened Thursday to take all the members in confidence before paving the way for committee to take over the accounts.” The official said the defunct PFF headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah had full faith in FIFA decision to nominate the committee and conduct free and fair elections of the PFF within next month.

“We fully honour FIFA decision and hope the Committee will conduct free and fair election of PFF within next ten months.” The mandate of the Normalisation Committee will be to run the PFF’s daily affairs,to ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan and to draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF.

The committee will also organise and conduct elections at districts followed by provinces.