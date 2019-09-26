close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 26, 2019

UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

World

AFP
September 26, 2019

London: British MPs returned to parliament on Wednesday following a momentous Supreme Court ruling that struck down Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s decision to suspend the house weeks before the Brexit deadline. The judgement has hit Johnson´s authority, prompting calls for his resignation and cast further doubt on his promise to pull Britain out of the EU on October 31, come what may. The Conservative leader landed back in London at around 10:30am (0930 GMT) after a trip to New York, heading straight into a political maelstrom triggered by Tuesday´s damning court ruling that his decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. He was due to address parliament later on Wednesday over the ruling, while insisting that he would still not accept MPs´ demands to ask Brussels for an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline, according to his Downing Street office, setting him on another collision course with lawmakers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World