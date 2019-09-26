UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

London: British MPs returned to parliament on Wednesday following a momentous Supreme Court ruling that struck down Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s decision to suspend the house weeks before the Brexit deadline. The judgement has hit Johnson´s authority, prompting calls for his resignation and cast further doubt on his promise to pull Britain out of the EU on October 31, come what may. The Conservative leader landed back in London at around 10:30am (0930 GMT) after a trip to New York, heading straight into a political maelstrom triggered by Tuesday´s damning court ruling that his decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. He was due to address parliament later on Wednesday over the ruling, while insisting that he would still not accept MPs´ demands to ask Brussels for an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline, according to his Downing Street office, setting him on another collision course with lawmakers.