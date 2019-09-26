Climate striker Greta Thunberg wins Swedish rights prize

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday won the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes called the “alternative Nobel Prize”, the jury for the Swedish human rights prize said. Thunberg was honoured “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,” the Right Livelihood Foundation said in a statement. “Her resolve to not put up with the looming climate disaster has inspired millions of peers to also raise their voices and demand immediate climate action,” it added. Thunberg´s global climate movement “Fridays for Future” began in August 2018 when she started sitting alone outside Sweden´s parliament with her now iconic sign reading “school strike for the climate”. The message has struck a chord with youths around the world.