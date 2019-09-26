Humanity must rescue oceans to rescue itself, warns UN

MONACO: Two days after a climate summit failed to deliver game-changing pledges to slash carbon emissions, the United Nations warned Wednesday that global warming is devastating oceans and Earth´s frozen spaces in ways that directly threaten a large slice of humanity. Crumbling ice sheets, rising seas, melting glaciers, ocean dead zones, toxic algae blooms — a raft of impacts on sea and ice are decimating fish stocks, destroying renewable sources of fresh water, and incubating superstorms that will ravage some megacities every year, according to a landmark assessment approved by the 195-nation Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Some of these impacts are irreversible. The report, a digest of 7,000 peer-reviewed studies, is a sobering reminder that record greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from burning fossil fuels, are driving the planet towards a hothouse climate our species could find intolerate. But it also raises more clearly than ever before a red flag on the need to confront changes that can no longer be averted. For some island nations and coastal cities, that will almost certainly mean finding new places to call home.

Since 2005 seas have risen 2.5 times faster than during the 20th century due mainly to melting ice sheets, and will likely jump four-fold again by 2100 if carbon emissions continue unabated, the UN warned Wednesday. But capping global warming at under two degrees Celsius — the cornerstone goal of the Paris climate treaty — could stabilise the rate of increase and hold the line at a metre above today´s watermark, even two centuries from now, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. Building dikes and levees over the next 80 years would reduce the risk of flooding caused by sea level rise and storm surges 100- to 1,000-fold, but could cost up to hundreds of billions of dollars a year, the UN said Wednesday. The feats of engineering, however, that might protect New York or Amsterdam, would likely be impractical or prohibitively expensive for sprawling delta cities and rural areas in the developing world, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in a major report on oceans.

“Even if we manage to limit global warming, we will continue to see major changes in the oceans,” said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, a researcher at the Laboratory for Climate and Environmental Sciences and an IPCC co-chair. “But it will at least buy us some time, both for future impacts and to adapt.”

The underlying 900-page scientific report is the fourth such UN tome in less than a year, with others focused on a 1.5-Celsius cap on global warming, the decline of biodiversity, as well as land use and the global food system. All four conclude that humanity must overhaul how it produces, distributes and consumes almost everything to avoid the worst ravages of global warming and environmental degradation. By absorbing a quarter of manmade CO2 and soaking up more than 90 percent of the heat generated by greenhouse gases, oceans have kept the planet livable — but at a terrible cost, the report finds. Seas have grown acidic, potentially undermining their capacity to draw down CO2; warmer surface water has expanded the force and range of deadly tropical storms; marine heatwaves are wiping out coral reefs, which are unlikely to survive the century. Most threatening of all, accelerating melt-off from glaciers and especially Earth´s ice sheets atop Greenland and Antarctica are driving sea level rise.