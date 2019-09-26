Careem, KP govt signs: MoU to bring Rescue 1122 services to its platform

Peshawar: Careem Pakistan and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have signed an MoU to onboard Peshawar Rescue 1122 services on the Careem platform, optimizing the dispatching process and enabling Careem customers to book ambulance and fire brigade services through the app.

The MoU signing took place at the CM Secretariat in Peshawar and was attended by senior officials from KP Government including Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Taimur Jhagra, Minister Finance, Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Technology (IT), Parwaiz Khan, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khateer Ahmad, DG KP Emergency Services (1122), Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem Pakistan, as well as other government officials and leadership from Careem Pakistan.

As per the MOU, all existing Rescue 1122 ambulance will be onboarded on the Careem platform through a separate Emergency Services Customer Car Type (CCT). All ambulance and fire brigade captains will be trained by Careem on how to use the Careem Application for Captains.

Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister KP, commented “The signing of MoU is the first initiative of its kind in the country which will provide citizens with access to emergency services using a simple mobile application. We are working on digitalization of services which is not only time efficient but will also provide cheap services to citizens at their doorsteps.”*****