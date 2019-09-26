KP govt digitalises emergency Rescue 1122 services

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and a private cab service have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to take on board Peshawar Rescue 1122 services on the cab services providers online application.

This will optimise the dispatching process and enabling the public to book ambulance and fire brigade services through the app, said an official handout.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while briefing media persons on the recent initiative, stated that the government is taking pragmatic measures to introduce information technology in the provision of services.

He said the KP government is leveraging technology to simplify and improve lives in Pakistan and the signing of the MoU is one of the initial steps towards accelerated growth of Pakistan’s digital future.

“The signing of MoU is the first initiative of its kind in the country which will provide citizens with access to emergency services using a simple mobile application. We are working on the digitalisation of services which is not only time-efficient but will also provide cheap services to citizens at their doorsteps,” Mahmood Khan.

The MoU signing took place at the Chief Minster’s Secretariat in Peshawar and was attended by Minister Finance Taimur Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Information Technology (IT) Kamran Khan Bangash, Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation, PDMA DG, KP Emergency Services (1122) DG, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem Pakistan, as well as other government officials and leadership from Careem Pakistan.

As per the MOU, all existing Rescue 1122 ambulance and fire brigades will be on-boarded on the online application through a separate Emergency Services Customer Car Type (CCT).

All ambulance and fire brigade captains will be trained by the private cab service company about the use of the online application.

The chief minister hoped the initiative would help to improve the response time of Rescue 1122 services in Peshawar and will also be extended to the rest of the province enabling the government to save precious lives through tech-enabled solutions. Mahmood Khan was briefed on the ongoing initiatives of the relief and rehabilitation department which include the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in Lower Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla and Lakki Marwat. The schemes will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1282 million.