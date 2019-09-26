Youth committs suicide

TIMERGARA: A youth committed suicide at Undaisa village of Lajboak area in the limits of Balambat Police Station here on Wednesday, police said.

They said Najeebullah, 18, son of Gul Zada shot himself dead at Undaisa village for unknown reasons.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)Timergara for autopsy.

Later, it was handed over to the family members of the deceased. The police registered a case and started investigation.