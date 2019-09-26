close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

PTI praises Imran

Lahore

LAHORE: PTI Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Aamer Raza in a statement issued here on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan left a remarkable influence on the world leaders through his intelligent discourse and diplomatic overtures on the sidelines of UN Assembly session during the last two days.

China’s founding day ceremony: A large number of noted figures, including Punjab ministers, senior journalists, businessmen, retired and serving officials attended the 70th founding day ceremony of the People's Republic of China held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Those who attended the ceremony included Provincial ministers, including Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht and Dr Murad Raas, former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed, PML-N member Muhammad Mehdi, diplomats from different countries and others.

