PTI praises Imran

LAHORE: PTI Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Aamer Raza in a statement issued here on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan left a remarkable influence on the world leaders through his intelligent discourse and diplomatic overtures on the sidelines of UN Assembly session during the last two days.
China’s founding day ceremony: A large number of noted figures, including Punjab ministers, senior journalists, businessmen, retired and serving officials attended the 70th founding day ceremony of the People's Republic of China held at a local hotel on Wednesday.
Those who attended the ceremony included Provincial ministers, including Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht and Dr Murad Raas, former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed, PML-N member Muhammad Mehdi, diplomats from different countries and others.
