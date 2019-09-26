PMDC allows students of Islamabad to apply for admission

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has allowed students of Islamabad to apply for admission to public sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab as per last year’s policy.

In a letter issued by the PMDC Registrar on here Wednesday, the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has been directed to take ‘immediate necessary steps’ to allow students of Islamabad to apply for admission against open merit seats in public sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab.

Earlier, as per PMDC Admission Regulations 2018, as amended on May 30, 2019, only those candidates having domicile of relevant province were declared eligible to apply for admission into public sector institutions. However, on the protest of students of Islamabad, the council has clarified that there is no difference in the policy of admissions of 2018 and 2019.