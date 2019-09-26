WHO team, minister discuss hepatitis control

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had a meeting with the delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday.

Pilot project for hepatitis control programme in district Nankana was discussed. Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and CEO Health Dr Shakeel briefed the steps taken for the patients of hepatitis. The WHO delegation assured the minister of cooperation.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the screening programme for hepatitis patients will start with the help of the World Health Organization. This programme will continue in the whole province after its success. All healthcare staff will be trained before starting this programme. WHO will also run a campaign in district Nankana to create awareness among people, she said.

