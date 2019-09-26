Another approver granted bail in corruption case

LAHOREA Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Syed Waseem Ahmed, an approver against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Rana Mashhood, in Punjab Youth Festival case.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Ahmad Naeem directed the accused to submit two surety bonds of Rs 5 million each to secure his release. The accused’s lawyer contended that Rana Mashhood and Usman Anwar awarded illegal contracts, which dented the national kitty heavily. He pointed out accused Waseem Ahmed had become an approver and recorded his statement under section 164 CrPC before a judicial magistrate. He added that NAB Chairman had pardoned him on his becoming an approver in the case. The National Accountability Bureau had launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012 which involves Mashhood.

Earlier, on June 21, the bureau had arrested former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer in the case. He is accused of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees. On June 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had barred the former Punjab Education and Sports minister from flying abroad at Lahore airport because of his name being on the blacklist over his involvement in the alleged embezzlement of funds of the Punjab Youth Festival.