Corruptionby past rulers destroyed economy: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that no question arises about compromise on accountability as the corruption committed by the past rulers worked like poison for the country’s economy.

Addressing a meeting held to review the GSP-Plus status, the Punjab governor said, “We are eradicating crimes like corruption, oppression and injustice from the country. Pakistan is implementing more than 27 international conventions, including on human rights, religious harmony, child labour, labour rights, environmental protection and good governance as part of GSP-Plus status given to Pakistan and more efforts are being made to fully comply with these conventions.”

He said steps were being taken for the economic growth of the country. “We are focused on real performance rather than gimmicks. Economic decisions are being taken on reality and facts to bring about reforms in economy in order to provide relief to the masses,” he said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government was providing a suitable environment to foreign investors and providing them with facilities. After GSP-Plus status Pakistani exports to Europe are rapidly increasing, he said, adding the Pakistani government was taking solid steps through a comprehensive policy to increase export. He said that Pakistani image was improving at the international level after due action taken by the Pakistan government against crimes like corruption.