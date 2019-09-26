CM approves distribution of anti-dengue kits among people

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved distribution of anti-dengue kits among people on their doorsteps.

In the first phase, these kits will be distributed among the people living in the red zone area in Rawalpindi and the scope of distribution will be expanded to other areas if required. The Primary & Secondary Health Department has started working on preparing anti-dengue kits. Usman Buzdar has directed for early distributing the kits, adding the Punjab the government will provide all possible resources and dengue will be defeated with continued hard work. Medicines are available in hospitals for the treatment of dengue patients and instructions have been issued to immediately remove any slackness in this regard, he added.

Dengue cases data: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure reporting about dengue cases from private hospitals and labs.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the measures being taken to control dengue, at Civil Secretariat. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that guidelines about dengue should be implemented in letter and spirit as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that increase in number of patients in Rawalpindi and Lahore in a matter of concern, adding that work would have to be done on emergent basis to overcome the situation. He

warned that action would be taken against negligent officers and officials.