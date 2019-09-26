close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
Digital Youth Summit opens tomorrow

National

PESHAWAR: Preparations are complete for a three-day annual Digital Youth Summit being held in Peshawar. Starting tomorrow (Friday) the conference is jointly organised by the Jang Group, Geo News and Inter Link Multimedia, would be aiming to promote digital economy and creation of job opportunities for the youth.

In a special message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the youth to fully participate in the event.

