Digital Youth Summit opens tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Preparations are complete for a three-day annual Digital Youth Summit being held in Peshawar. Starting tomorrow (Friday) the conference is jointly organised by the Jang Group, Geo News and Inter Link Multimedia, would be aiming to promote digital economy and creation of job opportunities for the youth.
In a special message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the youth to fully participate in the event.
PESHAWAR: Preparations are complete for a three-day annual Digital Youth Summit being held in Peshawar. Starting tomorrow (Friday) the conference is jointly organised by the Jang Group, Geo News and Inter Link Multimedia, would be aiming to promote digital economy and creation of job opportunities for the youth.
In a special message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the youth to fully participate in the event.