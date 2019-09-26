SC sets aside death sentence to blasphemy accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday annulled the death sentence of a blasphemy accused and released him for lack of evidence.

The court held that blasphemy accused could be awarded punishment not less than death sentence once the allegation proved.

A three- member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah while hearing the case through video link from Lahore Registry, set aside the death sentence awarded by trial court and high court to one Wajeul Hassan, accused of blasphemy and released him on lack of evidence.

During the hearing, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah recalled that the apex court in Aasia Bibi case had held that the punishment for blasphemy allegation is death sentence but the allegations have to be proved.

During the hearing, the court held that it was not proved that the accused had written blasphemous letters adding that the experts while examining the contents did not come up with the final findings as to whether the blasphemous letters were drafted by the accused or not and expressed doubt.

Counsel for the accused while arguing before the court contended that no solid evidence were available on record as to who had written those letters. He further contended that those letters were incorporated with his client’s adding that after making the confessional statements before the police as its base, his client was awarded death sentence despite the fact that his client did not accept before the magistrate the allegations levelled against him.

The prosecution however told the court that one Ismael Qurashi advocate had filed a petition before the Federal Shariat Court wherein it was contended that the punishment for blasphemy should be death sentence instead of life imprisonment. He said that after accepting the petition, the Federal Shariat Court fixed death sentence for blasphemy. The court was informed that after this instant case, Ismael Qurashi started receiving letters, containing blasphemous words. The court was further informed that the letters received in 1998 were dispatched from Hassan Murshid Maseh. It was informed that Ismael Qurashi burnt some of the letters in rage but when the process of receiving letters continued, Ismael Qurashi approached the Iqbal Town Police Station for filing an FIR but on failure, he approached the learned high court, which issued direction for registering the FIR which was filed. Later on, the accused was identified as Wajeul Hassan and declared as proclaimed offender. The court was further informed that the accused had disclosed to his company manager namely Muhammad Waseem to have written letters to Ismael Qurashi while he also confessed to his crime before Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Naveed and requested the manager to help him in this regard.