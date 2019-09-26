‘Rs9b earmarked for promotion of tourism in merged districts’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that a huge amount of Rs9 billion and Rs500 million have been earmarked for the promotion of tourism in the merged tribal areas.

Chairing a meeting on the promotion of tourism and sports in merged districts on Wednesday, the minister said that Rs8 billion had also been kept for the promotion of sports in these areas.

Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Director General, Sports Asfandyar Khattak, and DCs of merged tribal districts attended the meeting, said a handout. On the occasion, a committee for pinpointing new tourist sites and sports complexes in the tribal districts was also constituted.

The committee will consist of the authorities of Communication & Works, district administration and sports department. The senior minister directed the committee to ensure identification of sites within a month so that tourism and sports in tribal areas could be promoted.

He said various schemes worth Rs8.5 billion have been approved for the promotion of sports in tribal districts while Rs1 billion have also been earmarked for different sports activities in the merged districts.