Russian Speaker concerned over IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia agreed on not including India in the Parliamentary Forum on Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Connectivity.

This decision was taken during the meeting of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Speaker of Russian State Duma Volodin Viacheslav Victrovich, which took place on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliaments being held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

This decision was taken in wake of the worsening situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and India’s non-responsive attitude towards international community to address that situation.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser briefed his Russian counterpart on the unprecedented clampdown in the Occupied Kashmir for more than last fifty days which has caused scarcity of food and medical items.

The Russian Speaker expressed his concern over the prevalent situation in Kashmir saying that further aggravation of this situation would be a human catastrophe. Later, the Speaker Asad Qaiser met Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa entop and Speaker of the Majlis Ash Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on sidelines of the conference.

Speaker Mustafa entop while talking to Speaker Asad Qaiser expressed concern over the massive human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He assured Turkey’s all our support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their self-determination. He expressed serious concern over the serious human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and called for immediate redressal of the situation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser briefed him on the unprecedented curfew in the IOK for more than last fifty days which caused scarcity of food and medical items. The Turkish Speaker said that his government and Parliament was ready to extend all kinds of support to Pakistan to bring down the tensions between India and Pakistan. “It was in that spirit that the Turkish President immediately called the Prime Minister of Pakistan after the August 5 unilateral decision of India,” he said.

Speaker Asad Qaiser urged that Turkish Parliament may also pass a resolution in support of Kashmir in order to raise the morale of the Kashmiri people.

The Turkish Speaker assured that he will do everything in his domain to highlight this important issue in his Parliament as well as other regional and international parliamentary assemblies. The two sides also agreed to establish Joint Parliamentary Commission to discuss the bilateral issues and to devise collective strategies for mutual benefit and common development.