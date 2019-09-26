close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

AKFP sends medical teams to quake-hit areas

Islamabad

September 26, 2019

Islamabad : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) has started medical and relief activities in earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The teams of volunteers from AKFP have been dispatched to areas affected by earthquake and they have started medical treatment of injured people along with provision of relief to them,” a statement issued by AKFP on Wednesday. The volunteers of the foundation also distributed food packets among the victims, while the foundation was further guessing their requirements so that they could be helped out. The teams are active in Jatlan, Pul Mandh, Afzalpur and other adjoining areas.

