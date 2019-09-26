close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

National Curriculum Council okayed

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved a federal education ministry's project for the establishment of the National Curriculum Council at the cost of Rs239.01 million.

The CDWP met here with Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the establishment of the National Curriculum Council last year for creating consensus among stakeholders for uniform standards of education across the country.

The order was issued on the suggestion of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. The National Curriculum Council is likely to present a uniform primary level curriculum in March next year.

