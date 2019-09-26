Wasa moves summary to raise salary of regular staff by 50%

Rawalpindi :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi which is under financial crunch over the last one year or more has planned to increase the emoluments of its entire regular staff by 50 per cent which totally negates its own claims of facing crisis in terms of economy.

According to credible sources and information gathered from several responsible staff members including higher officials, the Board of Governors, Wasa in its recently held meeting decided to increase the salaries of regular employees by 50 per cent which is in addition to the already 10 per cent raise announced by the government in June this year.

It merits mentioning here that at present, Wasa is facing annual deficit of Rs1.5 billion which resulted in financial crisis in this water department since last one year or more. Due to financial problems, the management had been finding it hard to pay monthly salaries on time to its employees which also include regular staff. The water agency had been relying fully on the grant aid by the Punjab government to pay emoluments to its staff besides clearing other amount like utility bills and payment of liabilities.

As per information provided by the departmental officials, Wasa receives Rs200 million annual grant from the Punjab government in form of subsidy which is released on quarterly basis. Similarly, the management headed by Chairman, Mohammad Arif Abbasi had expedited recovery process to overcome financial crisis obtaining in the department. The management through a summary submitted in August, this year have also proposed to the Punjab government to give nod for increasing Water Tariff by 100 per cent. However, the Punjab government has not taken any decision in this regard so far.

The proposal summary related to raise in employees’ salaries by 50 per cent has been submitted with the Punjab government for reviewing the demand and giving its approval. If the proposed plan is approved by the Punjab government, then the total expenditure of the department allocated for salaries purpose would further exceed by Rs84 million which would further create negative impact on countering annual deficit of Rs1.5 billion.

Mohammad Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director, Wasa while deliberating on the issue agreed to the information saying Board of Governors in a meeting decided to enhance salaries of Wasa employees by 50 per cent. “Though the summary has been forwarded to the Punjab government but I feel the decision taken by Board of Governors would not be entertained. At present situation when the department is already under financial problems how is it possible for giving raise in salaries by 50 per cent,” he observed. Continuing his remarks, managing director told that with the raise in electricity tariff, Iesco has already issued huge power bills of Rs74 million which we have to clear despite facing financial crunch. Under these hard times, the possibility of giving raise in salaries looks dim to me, he said.